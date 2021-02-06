Josh Anderson with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators
Josh Anderson (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 02/06/2021
Former UCLA gymnast Rachel Luba is the sports agent for reigning pitcher Trevor Bauer, who signed a three-year, $102-million deal with the Dodgers.
The firing of Doug Pederson apparently hasn’t repaired the relationship between the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz. The Colts continue to be the top potential destination for Wentz, who would be reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator [more]
When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.
Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in a hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Damion Lee had some words for the MVP candidate.
Kirk Cousins has plenty of leverage now. He’ll have even more later — and that’s when he apparently intends to use it. In a recent visit to PFT PM, Cousins made two things clear about his future with the Vikings. First, he wants to finish his career in Minnesota. Second, he’s content to play out [more]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.
Dustin Johnson, who shot a 67 in Thursday's opening round, scorched a drive long and left on the 10th hole. The result is painful to watch.
And that's how Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski landed in Tampa Bay?
The Celtics were lifted by an unlikely hero at the end of their win over the Clippers on Friday night.
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets tried to carry on without Kevin Durant on Friday, but they were unable to defeat the Toronto Raptors.
His reaction couldn't be more awkward.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees agreed to a renegotiated contract before his expected retirement, saving the team salary cap space
The last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks face off Sunday in Tampa Bay.
The New England Patriots need to replace Tom Brady in earnest this offseason. DJ Bean, Tom Giles and Michael Holley break down the most logical fits for the team at the quarterback spot.
Jim Leonhard will not be the next defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.
The sting of being the first team eliminated from the 36th America’s Cup is going to be with the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic for quite some time. American Magic has had a week to process the end of its campaign, which was hastened when its yacht, Patriot, capsized and nearly sank during a race against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in the challenger round-robins on Jan. 17 on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf. With help from the other competitors, American Magic got the yacht back to shore, patched a hole in the hull and rebuilt other components in the high-tech boat.
After Trevor Bauer chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets, SNY takes a look at the latest betting odds to win the 2021 World Series. Are the Dodgers the favorites?
JuJu Smith-Schuster is making a list of potential teams he wants to play for.