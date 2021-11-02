Josh Anderson with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Josh Anderson (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The Bearcats are behind three one-loss teams.
Between the Jon Gruden email fiasco and an unexpected London win over the Dolphins, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s fitness to coach in the NFL became a back-burner topic. On Sunday, a decision he made raises questions about his fitness to coach at any level. Trailing 24-0 with just under two minutes to play, the Jaguars [more]
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Georgia held the top spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings followed by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. Cincinnati is sixth.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Von Miller was the biggest winner of the 2021 NFL trade deadline moving from a losing situation in Denver to a Super Bowl-contending Rams team.
Week 9 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our position-by-position rankings.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Breaking down the six roster moves made by the Packers on Tuesday.
The top four spots in this week's bowl projections remain the same with Cincinnati out of the field behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State.
Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large [more]
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Adrian Peterson is back and squarely on the fantasy football waiver wire radar going into Week 9.
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
What are five compelling things to watch with the first release of the College Football Rankings this year?
Will the Patriots make a move before the NFL trade deadline? Here are the latest trade rumors involving potential targets like cornerback Kyle Fuller and wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Myles Brennan thanks the LSU staff, fans, and his family as he announced his decision to leave.
After Dan Mullen was clearly unhappy with a question about recruiting, Florida canceled media availability for the rest of the week.