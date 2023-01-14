Josh Allen's top plays 2022 regular season
Watch all of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's top plays from the 2022 regular season.
The Houston Texans plan to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Jan. 17.
Here's the betting odds for NFL wild-card round of the playoffs, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
NFL writers have very different opinions on the attractiveness of the Arizona Cardinals' head coach position in recent rankings of NFL coach openings.
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
The Seahawks organization donated generously to the Lions to thank Detroit for beating Green Bay and earning Seattle a playoff spot
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games in his career, one of the many postseason records Brady owns. But he doesn’t just have more playoff wins than any quarterback. He has more playoff wins than almost any franchise. If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady will have 36 playoff wins, as [more]
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
The Patriots are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator. So, what should they look for? Former QB Matt Cassel details what makes a successful NFL OC and shares two names who could be good fits with Mac Jones in New England.
When the Seahawks and 49ers get together for the third time this season, weather could be an issue. On Thursday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether the conditions can be an equalizer. “I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll released this week. See how the coaches voted.
Hear Tom Brady's response to reports and rumors linking him to other teams this coming offseason