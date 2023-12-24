Josh Allen's second TD run gives Bills a 21-13 lead

Josh Allen underthrew Stefon Diggs with 12:18 remaining in the third quarter, and safety Alohi Gillman picked it. The Chargers used it go to 41 yards in eight plays for a field goal to pull them within 14-13.

Allen, though, answered.

He threw a 36-yard pass to Gabe Davis to set up 1-yard touchdown run three plays later.

The Bills now lead 21-13.

Allen had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first half and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Davis, who now has 130 yards on four catches.

Allen is 11-of-16 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.