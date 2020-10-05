Josh Allen's NFL MVP-caliber season extends in Bills' win over Raiders

Bills QB Allen continues potential MVP season in win over Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Josh Allen entered Week 4 as one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks so far in 2020, and the Buffalo Bills' signal-caller continued that Sunday against the struggling Raiders defense.

He threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as Buffalo's offense took advantage of banged-up Las Vegas defense that has struggled with tackling this season.

With 12 passing touchdowns through four games, and leading a team that improved to 4-0 in the 30-23 win at Allegiant Stadium, Allen unquestionably is in the conversation with stars like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in the NFL MVP conversation.