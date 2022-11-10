How will Josh Allen's injury impact Bills' season? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how will quarterback Josh Allen's injury impact the Buffalo Bills' season.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
Both Deebo Samuel and Kyle Shanahan shared their thoughts and feelings regarding the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players with bad matchups and worse situations that carry big risk to your fantasy football lineups in Week 10. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, Willie Gay, Khalen Saunders and Justin Reid all played a part in shutting down NFL’s top running back. Here’s how.
There were two big moments with a pass interference flag against Eddie Jackson, and a no-call for DPI on a Chase Claypool deep ball.
The NFL has been unpredictable, and that makes it a challenge for bettors.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Carson Wentz has ripped apart three franchises in three years. That's hard to do.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Thursday, November 10
Bill Belichick clearly found a diamond in the rough
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.