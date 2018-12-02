Josh Allen's Bills miracle falls flat when Charles Clay drops potential game-winner vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen came oh-so-close to having his defining rookie moment on Sunday.

But instead of a clip for his career highlight reel, the Buffalo Bills quarterback found heartbreak when his miracle heave hit the turf in Miami.

Allen scrambles to give Bills life

Trailing the Dolphins 21-17 with 1:05 remaining, the Bills faced fourth-and-11 at the Miami 30-yard line. Allen took a shotgun snap and faced pressure up the middle from the Dolphins’ four-man rush.

He scrambled out of trouble back to midfield, and when he came up for air, he found something completely unexpected – a wide-open Charles Clay standing in the end zone.

Josh Allen and Charles Clay came up just short of a miracle finish against the Dolphins on Sunday. (Getty)

Clay can’t make the play

Allen chucked the ball from the 40-yard-line in Clay’s direction. The ball was a little short, but catchable for the Bills tight end, who was still standing alone after Allen’s throw.

But instead of coming up with the go-ahead score, Clay dove and missed, and the ball bounced off the turf to secure the Dolphins win. A disappointed Clay remained on his knees for a moment as a stunned Allen held his head in his hands.

The loss means little for the 4-8 Bills in terms of the season, but it was a blown chance at confidence building for Buffalo’s rookie quarterback.

