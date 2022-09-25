Josh Allen's best plays from 447-yard game Week 3

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Miami Dolphins' defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal. Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury.