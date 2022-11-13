Josh Allen's best plays in 414-yard game Week 10
Watch the best throws and runs by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best throws and runs by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the wildest game of the 2022 NFL season. Here's how it all went down.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach
The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 12. The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The AP college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 33-30 loss to the #Vikings:
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
Ohio State seems to be locked into its ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite numerous changes around it.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Leonard Fournette threw it. Tom Brady slipped and tripped. Tariq Woolen picked it off. Here's the play the Buccaneers should never run again.
Justin Jefferson made one of the catches of the year on 4th and 18
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.