Josh Allen's best plays in 4-TD game Week 5
Watch Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays in 4-TD game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.
Donald secured sack number 101 of his career against the #Cowboys to help get the #Rams' defense off the field in Week 5.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone - including two deep shots to Gabe Davis - in the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday. After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo's third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen's 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City's 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020.
The Eagles could be without Landon Dickerson for the remainder of the team's matchup against the Cardinals after he suffered a leg injury
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout.
Josh Allen is on pace to absolutely smash the NFL's single-game record for passing yards.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Packers gave up leads of 17-3 and 20-10 and lost to the Giants in a stunner in London on Sunday.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
There’s been another shakeup at the top of the college football rankings.
Detroit Lions were outplayed, and Dan Campbell was outcoached in an embarrassing 29-0 loss to Patriots
The Giants rallied to surprise the Packers in London
Alabama's struggle against Texas A&M could open the door for Georgia to take back the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll. Or might it be Ohio State?
<strong>Green Bay Packers 22-27 New York Giants: </strong>In the biggest win of Jones’ rollercoaster career, Big Blue moved to 4-1 to boost their play-off hopes
The Bears erased an 18-point deficit in Minnesota but couldn't seal the deal, eventually losing 29-22 to the Vikings.