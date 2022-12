Josh Allen's best plays from 4-TD game Week 15

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass' field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow.