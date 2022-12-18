Josh Allen's best plays from 4-TD game Week 15
Watch Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays from his 4-TD game in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Instant analysis: #Bills put #Dolphins on ice late in Week 15 (via @jdiloro):
Chuks Okorafor was not flagged for the play he was fined for.
The Bills put together two world-class drives and pulled out a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Dolphins to clinch a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal on the last play of Saturday night’s game giving the Bills a 32-29 victory over the Dolphins. It clinched a playoff berth for the Bills, the fourth consecutive season they have made the postseason. The Bills are 11-3, and the Dolphins fell to 8-6 with their third consecutive [more]
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 32-29 win over the #Dolphins:
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass' field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow.
