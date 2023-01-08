Josh Allen's best plays from 3-TD game Week 18
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from 3-TD game from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from 3-TD game from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
Week 18 represents the final chance for several NFL teams to secure their playoff spot and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bills will play the Patriots with heavy hearts. Follow what's sure to be an emotional day in Buffalo with Yahoo Sports.
As Week 18 unfolds, the Dolphins have grabbed the AFC's final wild card spot, while the neutral site AFC title game scenario remains alive.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have sent Tom Brady to the bench in favor of Blaine Gabbert
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
Tom Brady had never had a losing season in high school, college, or the NFL. Until now.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.
The Chargers had some big stars limp off Sunday.
The Steelers were on the wrong end of a horrible call on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears own the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts.
Another record for the superstar wide receiver
The first true, all-day-rain day for a Seahawks home game this season includes Ryan Neal out again, and roster decisions looming.