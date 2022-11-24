Josh Allen's best plays from 3-TD game Week 12
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 3-TD game from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 3-TD game from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Deebo Samuel is still limited in practice for the 49ers on Thursday.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb in Week Five. It took him nearly seven weeks to acknowledge that the thumb is broken. Why didn’t he say so sooner? There are three possibilities, as we see it. First, he’s been tempted to disclose it since it happened, and he finally gave in to the urge [more]
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Center Jake Brendel experienced the highlight of his NFL career on Monday night in the 49ers' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
The Vikings elevated two players from the practice squad, including a surprise
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Rams game playing out.
Here's where the New England Patriots land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after beating the New York Jets for a third straight win.