Josh Allen's best plays from 3-TD game Week 7
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pats v. Cowboys game.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.