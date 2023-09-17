Josh Allen's best plays from 3-TD game vs. Raiders Week 2
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best players from 3-TD game vs. Raiders Week 2
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best players from 3-TD game vs. Raiders Week 2
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Here’s how the Lynx won, what the Sun need to do in Game 3 and what (or who) makes the Aces most dangerous on their quest for a repeat title.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.