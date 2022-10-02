Josh Allen's best plays in 2-TD game Week 4
Watch Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays in 2-TD game in the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
It was a mostly back-and-forth half with the two teams trading touchdowns in the second quarter.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury.
Here’s who came through and who disappointed in the Chargers' victory over the Texans.
The Jaguars are technically still leading the AFC South, but just barely.
Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush won again filling in for Prescott, throwing a scoring pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday. Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter, the first Dallas quarterback to accomplish the feat.
Luke Getsy < Matt Nagy? Bears fans gave it to their OC after Getsy's brutal, conservative play calling against the Giants.
From Tony Pollard's weird day to some record-setting performances.. from Gallup's return to the field to Micah's return to the game, there's a lot to take away from Dallas' performance. | From @KDDrummondNFL
National reactions were impressed with the #Bills and their desire during their comeback win:
No, Pittsburgh didn't win Sunday, but the first-round rookie QB provided a spark for the offense. That gives the Steelers a chance to get better in the present while they evaluate their future.
BALTIMORE (AP) Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game's final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
The Bills faced a 20-3 deficit early on Sunday and dug out of it.
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]