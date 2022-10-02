Josh Allen's best plays in 2-TD game Week 4

Associated Press

Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush won again filling in for Prescott, throwing a scoring pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday. Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter, the first Dallas quarterback to accomplish the feat.