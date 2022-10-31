Josh Allen's best plays from 2-TD game Week 8
Watch all of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Stef turns some heads tonight in the #Bills win:
The Packers lost 27-17 to the Bills on SNF. What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. Dalton was 22 of 30 for 229 yards and two TDs.
All the highlights from the #Bills' win over the #Packers are right here:
Follow the action of this marquee prime time clash right here with Yahoo Sports.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
The Lakers finally got into the victory column on Sunday with a win over the Nuggets, as they put together a solid overall performance.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
PJ Walker's 62-yard TD bomb impressed quite a few people on Sunday, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes—who called it the "best throw of the year."
Bullied on the field. Bullies off of it. Michigan State is in need of repair after losing to Michigan and starting a brawl after the loss.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Just when it looked like Washington's season was shot, Taylor Heinicke heaved a deep ball to Terry McLaurin and kept the party going.