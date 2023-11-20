Josh Allen: You're gonna have adversity, it's how you bounce back

After the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey last week, head coach Sean McDermott said he wanted to see quarterback Josh Allen get "back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there" against the Jets in Week 12.

Mission accomplished. Allen threw three touchdowns and the Bills rolled to a 32-6 win that snapped a two-game losing streak and offered a reminder of why the season started with such high hopes in Buffalo. After the win, Allen referenced McDermott's comments while discussing how he shifted his focus for this game.

"Our team was energetic as we needed to be," Allen said, via the team's website. "A lot of that, for better or worse, comes from the quarterback. So just making that a point of emphasis throughout the week. Like, let's have fun playing this game."

Dorsey's firing hit Allen hard, but the quarterback insisted it wasn't a sign that the offense was broken. Sunday's game provided evidence to back up that assertion and Allen said he thinks that a rough week might have been something the team needed to get back on the right track.

"Like every season, man, it has its ups and downs," Allen said. "You're going to have adversity. It's how you bounce back from adversity. And sometimes it takes a spark like this to ignite your team."

As a bad offensive team playing on the road, the Jets were an ideal opponent for the Bills to bounce back against in Week 11. Week 12 brings a more daunting task as they will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles and that will provided a stiffer test of just how much they've righted the ship in Buffalo.