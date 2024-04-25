Josh Allen’s WR wishes for the ’24 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen is a regular draft enthusiast. “He loves the process,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “The mock simulators and all that stuff.”

Allen also happens to be Buffalo’s franchise quarterback with the ability to exercise his power of suggestion.

“I’m doing my own evals right now in trying to lean Beane being one way or another,” Allen said with a smirk last week when discussing the draft after the Bills reconvened for offseason workouts.

Everything Bills-related to know before the 2024 NFL Draft

Recalling a text message he sent the GM last year, before the Bills traded up to select tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, Allen referenced a scene from the 2014 film Draft Day.

“Kevin Costner opens his thing and it says Vontae Mack no matter what,” Allen said. “It was Dalton Kincaid, no matter what, last year.”

So with the Bills needing wide receiver reinforcement after trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis leave in free agency, which prospects have caught Allen’s eye in the 2024 class?

Who will Bills draft in 1st round? See what experts are saying

“I think it there’s a lot of talented guys in this draft,” Allen said. “It kind of goes without saying. And I wish I could tell you we’re moving up or moving back or staying put and who’s going to be there? I honestly don’t know.”

In a deep receiver class, Allen said the ideal selection will fit the scheme of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and blend with the talents of emerging receiver Khalil Shakir, the tight end tandem of Kincaid and Dawson Knox, along with new addition Curtis Samuel.

“It just kind of depends on the direction of what this offense wants to be with Joe and myself, and understanding how we would utilize certain guys if we did pick them and how we’re going utilize the guys that are here,” Allen said.

Buffalo Kickoff Live’s 2024 Mock Draft Special: Panel sees Bills drafting WR

Even if Allen is unsure whom to pick, he’s scouting the potential weaponry.

“I look at all the highlight tapes on YouTube, so everyone’s a baller on those highlights,” Allen said. “But going down and actually watching all their targets and seeing their mannerisms. And obviously I’m not there in the personnel meetings. But I get a lot of intel from the guys up in the bullpen.”

Allen isn’t aware of the medical reports and personal background research that Bills scouts have conducted, Beane said. But the GM values his quarterback’s opinions on football ability.

“He’ll ask about, do you like this guy or this guy?” Beane said. “He may go watch and throw his two cents in. He hasn’t done the extensive work that we have. I love that he loves it and likes to hear how we see things.”

“So,” Allen concluded, “I’d like to think that I have some input in who we get to pick. But honestly, I really don’t.”

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.