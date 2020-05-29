Bills quarterback Josh Allen has finally connected with the guy he hopes to connect with often.

Via the Buffalo News, Allen was in Florida working out with a group of teammates yesterday, including new wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The group of players joining them in the workout included tight ends Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Jason Croom, and Nate Becker, wide receivers Diggs, John Brown, Isaiah McKenzie, Nick Easley, Gabe Davis, Isaiah Hodgins, and running back Devin Singletary.

That’s a solid start for Allen, who said in March he was “still pumped about it, I’m still floating on cloud nine,” regarding the acquisition of the former Vikings wideout.

Josh Allen works out with Stefon Diggs in Florida originally appeared on Pro Football Talk