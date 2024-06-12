Josh Allen worked to make throwing motion "as efficient as possible" this offseason

Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't convinced that the perfect throw exists, but he's working to find it.

Allen said on Tuesday that if you show him any throw, he will "tell you something wrong with it probably" and he found a lot to dislike about his throwing motion while reviewing his 2023 season. Allen hurt his shoulder early in the season and said playing through the injury led him to change his mechanics in order to avoid pain, so he spent time this offseason working to set things right.

The quarterback worked with digital mapping technology to break down his throws from last season in order to "be as efficient as possible with my throwing motion" in the future. The result isn't a massive change, but Allen hopes the recalibration leads to the desired results.

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “Anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s gonna feel really good, sometimes it’s not gonna feel really good. It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”

Allen remained productive after the injury, but he did set a career high in interceptions over the course of the season. Anything he can do to cut that number down in 2024 will be a welcome development in Buffalo.