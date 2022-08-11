The Bills know what they have in quarterback Josh Allen, so they won’t be putting him on the field this weekend.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday morning that Allen will not play against the Colts in the preseason opener for both clubs. McDermott said that decisions about other starters playing on Saturday will be made on an individual basis.

Veteran backups Case Keenum and Matt Barkley are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Buffalo and they will handle the snaps against Indianapolis.

McDermott didn’t say what the plan will be for Allen in the final two preseason games, but the team will surely be doing all it can to avoid risking any injury that would jeopardize Allen’s readiness for the opening game of the season against the Rams.

Josh Allen won’t play in Bills preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk