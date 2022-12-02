Josh Allen warms up in signed Ryan Fitzpatrick Bills jersey
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up in a signed Ryan Fitzpatrick Bills jersey.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
According to police, Antonio Brown, 34, threw a shoe at a victim and attempted to evict her out of a South Tampa house during an incident Monday.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
James was asked a lot of questions about Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic movie, but none about Jones' 1957 desegregation photo.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for Thursday’s session. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rodgers was on the field participating during individual drills in the portion of practice open to media. Rodgers is officially listed with both right thumb and rib injuries on Green Bay’s practice report. But [more]
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Kyle Shanahan made an interesting choice when picking a QB to compare Tua Tagovailoa to.
Eagles star Dallas Goedert also gives an update on his shoulder injury and why he's upset he went on injured reserve.