Josh Allen wants to see Jaguars build on upset of Bills

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen went into Sunday’s game against the Bills hoping to be the best player on the field with that name and that proved to be the case.

Allen became the first NFL player to sack a quarterback with the same name, picked off his namesake, and recovered a fumble by the Bills’ Josh Allen to help push the Jaguars to an unexpected 9-6 road win. The Jags had four sacks and three turnovers while keeping Buffalo out of the end zone and Allen said after the game that he wants to see the team come up with the same kind of effort when they are facing quarterbacks who don’t share his name.

“We’ve got to build on this, we’re going to build on this,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “When we are on our stuff, we can be a really great defense and it showed today. Our defensive line can go against any offensive line any time of the week and stop any run, stop any pass if we do what we need to do. Hopefully we can capitalize and get better.”

The Colts are next up for the Jaguars and Carson Wentz has shown a propensity for mistakes under pressure, so the Jaguars will be trying to bottle what they brought to Buffalo on Sunday.

