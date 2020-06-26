Josh Allen wants to bring early 1990’s feeling back to Buffalo

After a 17-year drought between playoff appearances was finally ended in 2017, the Buffalo Bills have found themselves in the postseason in two of the last three years.

While the Bills are still seeking their first playoff win since 1995, the team is better positioned now to compete legitimately than they have been in a very long time. Josh Allen’s progression in year two along with a formidable defense made the Bills a feisty team last year. Now with Tom Brady out of the division, the door may be ajar for the Patriots to be dethroned as the AFC East’s annual bell cow.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wants to help the team recapture some of the enthusiasm in Buffalo that existed during the team’s run to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990’s.

“I hear about it all the time about the early 90’s when J.K. (Jim Kelly) and Andre Reed and Thurman (Thomas) and Bruce (Smith) had that city buzzing,” Allen said in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio. “That’s really the feeling that we’re trying to get back, that we’re trying to bring back to Buffalo. You know, our team has the right mindset to do it here pretty soon. We’re looking forward to playing this year.”

Allen accounted for 29 touchdowns last year combined passing and rushing along with nine interceptions. He threw for 3,089 yards and saw increased in both his completion percentage (58.8 percent) and passer rating (85.3). However, those numbers in particular still could use some more significant improvement for Allen to vault into the top-tier quarterbacks conversation. Having Stefon Diggs to throw passes to this season could go a long way toward helping those numbers out.

While Allen is aware that Brady’s departure from New England could present a greater opportunity for the other three teams in the division, Allen knows nothing will be given to the Bills.

“With Tom being gone everybody sees there’s an opportunity but I still see the Patriots being the best team in the division right now,” Allen said. “They’ve been to the playoffs the last 20 years basically. Just because they lose one guy I don’t think it’s going to be that much of a difference. I know Tom is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time but they also have one of the greatest coaches of all time. So we’re not taking that any differently. It’s going to be one game at a time. I definitely think our team has the right mindset going into it. I don’t think we’re expecting to be the favorites, expecting to go out there and win every single game It’s going to be a dog fight each and every game and we’re working hard right now.”

Josh Allen wants to bring early 1990’s feeling back to Buffalo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk