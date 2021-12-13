Josh Allen in walking boot with foot injury after Bills loss

The biggest blow for the Buffalo Bills might have been before the Tom Brady walk-off touchdown.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared in a walking boot for his news conference after the team's near-comeback, ultimately heartbreaking 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Bills would later tell reporters he had sustained a foot injury.

Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/akdmTqLrTB — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 13, 2021

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Allen will undergo an MRI on his foot and ankle Monday.

The injury appeared to occur in the fourth quarter, when Allen ran for a 23-yard gain. He was brought down hard by linebacker Devin White, briefly appearing in pain before being helped up by a teammate.

Allen stayed in the game, threw a touchdown on the very next play and eventually led the Bills to overtime, but it seems the team's athletic trainers found an issue after the game.

Here’s the play Josh Allen was injured on.



Currently in a walking boot on the L side.



Hard to see what happens to the ankle at the very end, possible eversion. Did see report that they taped up the big toe, mechanism possible for turf toe.



Hope for low ankle sprain. #Bills pic.twitter.com/YE2ATd44zg — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 13, 2021

An injured Allen is the last thing the Bills need, especially after falling to 7-6 in a season they entered with Super Bowl aspirations. Should he have to miss time, Mitchell Trubisky is the next man up on their depth chart.