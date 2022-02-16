Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert? NFL execs made picks

The Athletic posed a survey recently with some NFL executives and experts giving their takes on the current league. In an effort to get true feelings out there, some names were kept anonymous.

The topic involved young quarterbacks from 2021.

Three in that category really stood out amongst the rest. One is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Two others were the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and recent Super Bowl participant with the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow.

In a voting system, the question was asked: Pick one, and who?

Allen finished in the middle of the pack, ever so slightly.

Average with an average grade of 1.9, Allen was just behind Burrow at 1.6. Herbert, still a talented player himself, was all the way back at 2.6.

Really with all three a team can’t go wrong, even with Herbert. All three appear likely to have good chances at winning a Super Bowl during their careers.

In the article, current front office members were kept anonymous. One participant who was not was The Athletic’s NFL draft insider Dane Brugler. He went on the record to use the word “superhero” in his analysis on Allen:

“To be to be a top-tier guy in today’s NFL, you need a superhero trait, and I think Josh Allen has a few of them with the way he can impact the game in so many different ways,” Brugler said. “It doesn’t come without concerns. He takes so many hits. He is more expensive than the other two guys. But if I’m just talking about the player and the guy that I feel most confident is going to lead my team to a chance at a Super Bowl championship, I’m going with Josh Allen.”

