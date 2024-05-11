Josh Allen visits with construction workers at new Bills stadium site

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was doing some rounds in Western New York this week.

After taking time out of his offseason to visit local nurses during Nurses Week, Allen then went to his future workplace.

The Bills QB stopped by and visited with construction workers who are building the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The stadium is expected to open in 2026.

Allen posed for this picture with the group:

Josh Allen stopped at the new stadium site to check in on the progress and say high to the workers. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7WfNMUdcIl — Scott Kinmartin (@ScottKinmartin) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire