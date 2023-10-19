Josh Allen upgraded to full participant on Thursday's injury report

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Wednesday that he had "no concern" with his right shoulder, despite landing on the injury report this week.

But Allen was apparently just fine for his Thursday on-field work.

Buffalo listed Allen as a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited on Wednesday's report. Not that there was much question, but that puts Allen firmly on track to play against the Patriots in Week 7.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) were also upgraded from limited to full participants.

Running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) remained limited.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (knee), defensive back A.J. Epenesa (quad), tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion), and tight end Dawson Knox (wrist) remained full.