Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa share embrace at end of Bills-Dolphins (video)

It was a hard-fought battle between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

In the end, Miami won 21-19. But it was a back-and-forth, emotional affair. Several players for both teams went down with injuries relating to the heat and the contest was very close. It came down to the final play.

After it was all said and done, there was a big show of respect between the quarterbacks.

The Bills’ Josh Allen and Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa had an extended hug on the field after the final whistle.

Check that out in the clip below via the NFL:

