How will Josh Allen top Aaron Rodgers in the AFC East?

MATT HARMON: How does Buffalo come up on top of this conference, man? I mean, there's just so much going on. Josh, you having Aaron Rodgers come into the division just adds a little more to it.

JOSH ALLEN: He's one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest ever, to put it on, the most talented thrower of the football I've ever seen. I'm such a big fan of him. I grew up idolizing him and wanting to emulate him when I was on the field. So it is really cool and it's surreal to kind of have a friendship and a relationship that I have with him. I don't take it for granted, for sure.

Every time we step on the field, it's like we're not friends, we're enemies. But, like, I don't play the opposing quarterback. Right? I play the opposing defense and I play the opposing defensive coordinator. So I do know that I've got to score more points than him. So every time I step on the field, maybe there is that added sense of, like, all right, I've got to lock in here. We've got to find a way to move the ball and score points. That mindset, it doesn't change. Every time we step on the field as an offense, we want to go score a touchdown.

I can't really focus or worry about what the other guys are doing, I just got to continue to try to do what I can do and be the best quarterback and teammate for the Buffalo Bills.