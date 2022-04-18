Josh Allen, Tom Brady already going back-and-forth about ‘The Match’

It didn’t take long for some trash talking to start.

On Monday, it was announced that the latest installment of “The Match” will include Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It’s an all-QB affair as Allen will team up with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes as they take on the Bucs’ Tom Brady and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

The charity and celebrity golf event has already included Brady and Rodgers in the past and this time it’s an old guard vs. young guns showdown.

With the alliances in place, Brady decided to start the smack talk. Talking to his social media account on Twitter, Brady posted an image of him and a mini version of Allen and he insinuated Allen some weak play:

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

But Allen is having some fun right back. He noted that at least the image Brady posted did not include him wearing anything from Brady’s personal line of clothing:

🤣🤣 at least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel 🤢 https://t.co/ZRtxdDMqtO — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 18, 2022

Brady went on to reply with laugh and included an image of a red card coming out from a soccer game.

While Brady has a certainly relationship in particular with Buffalo, the two QBs look to be taking things in stride and having some fun. It should make for a good time.

The foursome will hit the links at Wynn Las Vegas. It’s slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on June 1.

