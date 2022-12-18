Josh Allen throws third TD pass in first half as time runs out

Just call Josh Allen the Buffalo Wing. Or at least name a red-hot version after the Bills quarterback.

What could have been an awful end to the first half for the home team on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins turned into a third touchdown pass for the star quarterback.

The Bills had no timeouts and 8 seconds left. Throw the ball away and try for a field goal, right?

Not if you are Allen. As the seconds ticked down, he finally threw a pass to the end zone, where James Cook corraled it for a touchdown.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Great players make great plays and this turned a possible gaffe into six points.

Tyler Bass kicked the PAT and the Bills, who were to receive the second-half kickoff, had a 21-13 lead.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire