Josh Allen throws third TD pass in first half as time runs out
Just call Josh Allen the Buffalo Wing. Or at least name a red-hot version after the Bills quarterback.
What could have been an awful end to the first half for the home team on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins turned into a third touchdown pass for the star quarterback.
The Bills had no timeouts and 8 seconds left. Throw the ball away and try for a field goal, right?
Not if you are Allen. As the seconds ticked down, he finally threw a pass to the end zone, where James Cook corraled it for a touchdown.
Great players make great plays and this turned a possible gaffe into six points.
Tyler Bass kicked the PAT and the Bills, who were to receive the second-half kickoff, had a 21-13 lead.