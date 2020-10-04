Josh Allen already has two touchdown throws, and the Bills have taken a 14-3 lead on the Raiders early.

Rookie Gabriel Davis caught a 26-yard touchdown from Allen with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter. It completed an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Cole Beasley made a spectacular, 11-yard touchdown catch from Allen with 14:48 remaining until halftime.

Allen is 10-of-13 for 122 yards.

The Raiders have gotten a 54-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.

They scored what they thought was a touchdown with 13:08 left in the second quarter, but Derek Carr‘s 49 yard toss to Nelson Agholor was nullified by an illegal formation penalty on Foster Moreau.

Carr is 6-for-9 for 53 yards.

Josh Allen throws second touchdown pass to give Bills 14-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk