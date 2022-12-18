The Dolphins are 0-for-2 in the red zone. The Bills are 2-for-2.

That’s the difference as the Bills lead 14-6.

Josh Allen threw his second touchdown pass of the night, a 10-yarder to Nyheim Hines with 8:18 remaining until halftime. Allen earlier threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris.

Allen is 11-of-14 for 166 yards.

The Dolphins have settled for Jason Sanders field goals of 39 and 21 yards after getting as close as the Buffalo 11 and 3 on their two scoring possessions.

The Bills have outgained the Dolphins 183 to 142 thus far.

Josh Allen throws second touchdown to give Bills a 14-6 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk