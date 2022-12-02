In two games against the Patriots last season, Buffalo didn’t punt. The Bills have had three possessions and three scores Monday night.

The latest came on an 8-yard throw from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis with 5:27 left in the second quarter.

On third-and-goal at the New England 8, Allen rolled away from the pressure applied by Mack Wilson Sr. He shed Wilson and jumped just before going out of bounds and found Davis.

Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit called out Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones for “giving up on the play.”

Allen is 9-of-14 for 92 yards and two touchdowns and has had five different players catch at least one pass.

Josh Allen throws second touchdown of the night as Bills take 17-7 lead