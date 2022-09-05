Josh Allen talks about playing the 2022 season opener vs. Rams
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks about playing the 2022 season opener vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Two weeks into training camp, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s elbow was acting up. Less than a week before Week One, he’s doing well. “There won’t be any limitations,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday regarding Stafford. “He’ll be ready to go.” McVay added that he has no concerns about Stafford’s elbow or about the [more]
Bills safety Jordan Poyer said last week that he expects to play in Thursday’s season opener against the Rams despite missing nearly a month with an elbow injury and he took a big step toward realizing that goal on Sunday. Poyer practiced without wearing a red non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering his [more]
