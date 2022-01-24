Josh Allen: Can’t complain about OT rules, we didn’t make enough plays

The end of Sunday’s divisional round playoff game between the Bills and Chiefs revived a long-standing debate about the NFL’s overtime rules.

Kansas City won the coin flip, got the ball, and ended the game with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The Bills never got a chance with the ball, which led to numerous complaints about how overtime is handled from those who wanted to see the 42-36 thriller continue.

None of those complaints came from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his postgame press conference.

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that because if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating, too,” Allen said. “So, it is what it is at this point. We didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

The Bills would certainly be celebrating if things had played out differently and next time they’ll be hoping for better luck on the coin flip to help maximize the chances that they do.

