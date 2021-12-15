Josh Allen still sore, Mitchell Trubisky gets reps at Bills walkthrough

Associated Press

The mere sight of Josh Allen limping into the post-game interview room with his left foot in a protective boot cast an ominous cloud over the Bills’ hopes of remaining in the playoff picture in the final four weeks of the season. A day later on Monday, coach Sean McDermott was unable to shed much light on Allen’s status, announcing the quarterback has a sprained foot and leaving open he'll have “a chance” to play Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Carolina. “I talked to the medical team and, you know, he has a chance, we’ll just see where that goes,” McDermott said, noting Allen was still feeling sore. The Bills might draw inspiration from how they rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit to nearly beat old nemesis Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.