Josh Allen still in concussion protocol

The Bills said they had to prepare for this week’s game against the Titans as if Matt Barkley will start at quarterback.

They’re one step closer to that today.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen remains in the concussion protocol, and will do some individual work during practice today.

Allen will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return.

He had to leave last week’s loss to the Patriots after taking a shot to the head from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Barkley had to sub in last year and beat the Jets, after winning just one of his six starts with the Bears in 2016.