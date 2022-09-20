Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs complete touchdown hat trick

Barry Werner

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are destroying the Tennessee  Titans.

The game was a bit past midway through the third quarter and the great quarterback-wide receiver tandem had already combined for a trio of touchdown passes Monday night.

That’s a hat trick the Buffalo Sabres would appreciate.

The Bills led 34-7 after the PAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

