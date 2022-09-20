Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs complete touchdown hat trick
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are destroying the Tennessee Titans.
The game was a bit past midway through the third quarter and the great quarterback-wide receiver tandem had already combined for a trio of touchdown passes Monday night.
That’s a hat trick the Buffalo Sabres would appreciate.
ONE. TWO. THREE TDs FOR @STEFONDIGGS.
The Bills led 34-7 after the PAT.