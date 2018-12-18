This Josh Allen stat gives Patriots a blueprint to beat Bills in Week 16 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Buffalo Bills might have finally found their franchise quarterback with the selection of Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen has started the Bills' last four games and is 2-2. He has ran for 99 or more yards three times, along with a total of three rushing touchdowns in that span. His touchdown run Sunday against the Detroit Lions helped spark a Buffalo victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had plenty of praise for Allen during a conference call with reporters Tuesday, and he touched on the young quarterback's running ability.

"Impressive. very athletic guy, good arm, can make all the throws," Belichick said. "He's an explosive player. He has some good weapons to work with. Good backs, good tight ends, good receivers. He's shown a lot of poise, accuracy throwing the ball, and obviously his ability to run with it is very good."

The part about Allen being a very good runner should be of particular note for the Patriots. His ability to throw on the run and get big gains on the ground is pretty impressive for a rookie quarterback. When he's in the pocket, however, his performance dips quite a bit.

Check out this stat showing Allen's quarterback rating in the pocket. It's among the worst in the league.

Story continues

The Patriots need to do whatever they can to keep Allen in the pocket and force him to throw the ball. The Patriots defense has struggled mightily against the run of late, but their pass defense has mostly been solid, especially with cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson having tremendous seasons.

The Patriots will clinch the AFC East title if they beat their division rivals from Buffalo on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.