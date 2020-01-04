Josh Allen starts playoffs in style with long run, touchdown catch

Josh Allen is clutch in the playoffs. At least, through one possession of his postseason career.

Allen, the Bills quarterback making his first postseason start today in Houston, did a little of everything on his first possession. He completed two passes, got the Bills into the red zone with a 42-yard run, and then scored a touchdown on a trick play pass from receiver John Brown.

The Bills lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Everything worked for the Bills offensively, and they showed that they’re going to pull out all the stops in trying to win their first postseason game since 1995. Now the Texans will try to answer.