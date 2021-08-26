There are only three preseason games this year and NFL coaches have come up with varying approaches when it comes to playing starters.

Some teams have played starters in the first two games and will rest them for the third while others are doing the opposite. The Bills fall into the latter category.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that quarterback Josh Allen will start Saturday’s game against the Packers. Allen did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason outings.

One imagines that Allen’s appearance will be a brief one, although McDermott said that some starters could play the entire first half in the final tune-up before the regular season starts with a visit from the Steelers on September 12.

Josh Allen to start Bills preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk