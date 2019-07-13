Josh Allen spent the offseason watching his “dumb plays” as a rookie

As a rookie last season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw 12 interceptions, fumbled eight times and took 28 sacks. He wants to cut down on those this year.

That’s why, Allen said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, he’s been watching all of his bad plays from last year with a mind for eliminating them this year.

“I know there’s a lot of things that I missed on last year,” Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “A lot of dumb plays going back and watching film that just were like, ‘Why did I do that? What was I thinking?’ But [now it’s about] learning from those and then going into next season and trying to apply what I’ve learned onto the field.”

The Bills haven’t won a playoff game since 1995. Whether Allen can be the first starting quarterback to win a playoff game for Buffalo since Jim Kelly will depend in large part on whether he can cut down on those dumb plays.