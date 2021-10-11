Josh Allen with spectacular hurdle of Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed

In this article:

It is one thing when a running back or wide receiver makes a defensive player look bad with a move.

Josh Allen took things to another level in the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday Arrowhead.

Watch as Allen takes off on a run and hurdles L’Jarius Sneed.

Allen was fired up when he got up and fired the ball.

The Bills’ social media team tried to play it cool.

Allen completed the drive with a TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give Buffalo a 38-20 lead after the PAT.