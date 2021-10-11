Josh Allen with spectacular hurdle of Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed
It is one thing when a running back or wide receiver makes a defensive player look bad with a move.
Josh Allen took things to another level in the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday Arrowhead.
Watch as Allen takes off on a run and hurdles L’Jarius Sneed.
Allen was fired up when he got up and fired the ball.
STOP IT, JOSH. #BillsMafia
📺: #BUFvsKC on NBC
📱: https://t.co/6zBjGnL9LY pic.twitter.com/OTRsDYY7ML
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2021
The Bills’ social media team tried to play it cool.
We've seen jumpin' @JoshAllenQB before!
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/NAGQladR1F
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2021
Allen completed the drive with a TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give Buffalo a 38-20 lead after the PAT.
EMMANUEL SANDERS‼️
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/aHYFdK5pC2
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2021