Josh Allen shoving match with Christian Wilkins leads to Bills-Dolphins fight

Josh Allen got into a shoving match with Christian Wilkins, and a Bills-Dolphins fight ensued. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen briefly lost his temper during Sunday's wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. Allen got involved in a shoving match with Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, which then led to a full-on scuffle.

The fight occurred with just over six minutes to play in the second quarter. With the Bills leading 17-3, Allen threw a deep interception to Xavien Howard. After Howard's return, players on both teams started going at it a few yards away from where Howard was tackled.

Replays showed the fight began after Allen and Wilkins engaged in a shoving match following the interception. During Howard's return, Wilkins ran over to Allen and shoved him with one hand. Wilkins then turned around to prevent Allen from making a tackle during the return.

Allen didn't appreciate the push and fully shoved Wilkins with two hands. Wilkins turned around and the two engaged in a shoving match. Eventually, other Bills players got involved and Wilkins and handful of other players ended up on the ground.

Josh Allen and the Dolphins getting into it pic.twitter.com/LULrfgJPsJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2023

Help arrived in the form of Bills center Mitch Morse. Wilkins and Morse got tangled up and both players eventually wound up on the ground with a crowd around them. Once Morse got involved, Allen walked away from the scuffle hoping he wouldn't get flagged.

Allen succeeded there, but Morse wasn't so lucky. Both he and Wilkins received unnecessary roughness penalties. Those offset, giving the Dolphins the ball at the 48-yard line.

Miami capitalized on the turnover. Quarterback Skylar Thompson led an 8-play drive, which resulted in a field goal to make it a 17-6 game.

Two drives later, Allen threw another interception, setting up the Dolphins with excellent field position. Thompson made Buffalo pay, throwing a touchdown to Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins then managed a 2-point conversion, tying things up 17-17 just before halftime.

Buffalo then drove down the field and kicked a field goal, making 20-17 at halftime.