Josh Allen sets single-season team records for completions, touchdown passes

The Bills lead the Patriots 38-9 early in the fourth quarter, so Josh Allen has turned the keys over to Matt Barkley for mop-up duty.

Allen finished his night completing 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs had nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

It is Allen’s eighth 300-yard passing day, setting a new franchise record.

Allen has set other single-season team records.

His 34 touchdown passes this season are the most for any player in franchise history. Jim Kelly threw 33 touchdown passes in 1991.

Allen also has broken the team’s completions record, topping the 375 Drew Bledsoe had in 2002.

