Josh Allen sets NFL milestone for first 3 games

After three games, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has joined some elite company.

Actually, the only name on this list is Allen. He’s set an NFL milestone with his electric start to the 2020 season.

According to the Bills, Allen’s the only player in NFL history with 1,000 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the first three weeks of a season.

Overall, Allen has 10 scores in the air and two on the ground with 1,038 passing yards. Allen’s en route to already break is total passing yards as a rookie by Week 6, as he had 2,074 that season. In 2019, Allen, who played in essentially 15 games as starters sat last year’s season finale, had 3,089 passing yards. He’s currently on pace for 5,536 passing yards this year.

Not to mention, Allen only has one interception so far in 2020, which came on a very questionable call. As long as Allen continues to hang onto the ball as a rusher, it’ll be smooth sailing for the Bills QB.

