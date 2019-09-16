Josh Allen says there's only one New York team after Bills beat Jets, Giants to open year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is feeling confident after leading the Bills to a perfect start. Following the team’s 28-14 victory over the New York Giants, Allen had jokes about the Bills being the only team in the state.

The whole thing started after a reporter mentioned that Allen could have been drafted by a New York team. The 23-year-old Allen responded with, “I am in New York.” When asked whether he proved anything to “the New York teams,” Allen responded by saying there’s “one New York team.”

Allen makes it clear he’s joking the entire time. He not only points and winks at the reporter after saying that, but he immediately says he’s “just kidding” before giving his actual answer to the question.

Allen has the right to brag after taking down both the Giants and New York Jets to start the season. They may not have “New York” in their name, but the Bills are currently the best team in the state.

That might continue for at least another week. The Bills have a winnable game against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

The following week could prove to be a challenge, as the New England Patriots come to town. A win in that game would solidify the Bills as legitimate contenders. A loss would probably still make the Bills the best team in New York.

